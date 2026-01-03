Canada had arrested tipsy Air India pilot last month

An Air India pilot was arrested by Canadian law enforcement late last month prior to his flight’s departure from Vancouver airport. The pilot was detained due to being under the influence of alcohol and thereby violating Canadian civil aviation rules. Air India flight 185 arrives from New Delhi at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada. (REUTERS)

In a statement on Friday, the Richmonf detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP said that on December 23 it “arrested an airline pilot at Vancouver International Airport following a report of concern involving a crew member preparing to report for duty.”

“The flight was delayed for several hours as a result but did depart safely later that afternoon without further issues,” Richmond RCMP added, also stating an investigation into the matter was “ongoing”.

While the airline was not named in the release, Canadian media confirmed the issue related to Air India flight 186 departing from Vancouver for New Delhi. The pilot has not been identified, even as Canadian civil aviation authorities have raised the matter with their Indian counterparts.

Air India did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agency Reuters reported that the pilot allegedly failed two breathalyser tests conducted by local police before being declared unit for duty and being replaced by the airline for the flight.

The outlet CTV News cited a Transport Canada spokesperson as saying it has raised the matter with Indian authorities ““to ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken” against the errant pilot.

At the time, Air India had said that Canadian authorities at the airport raised concerns over the fitness of the pilot for duty. In a statement, it added, “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully co-operating with the local authorities.” It also said the pilot “has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry” and that the airline “maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations.”

Canadian civil aviation norms bar pilot from consuming alcohol with 12 hours of flying.

Reuters, citing an unnamed Canadian official, also reported that Transport Canada has written to Air India to provide its findings and details of steps taken to prevent future occurrences by January 26.