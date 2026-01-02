Canada seeks probe after Air India pilot fails 2 breathalyzer tests ahead of Vancouver flight

Transport Canada has flagged a serious safety concern involving Air India, after a complaint by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that an Air India captain was under the influence of alcohol before duty at Vancouver airport. File photo: An Air India aircraft at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada (REUTERS)

Air India on Thursday said in a statement that Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi via Vienna on December 23, 2025, experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure.

Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry, an Air India spokesperson said.

In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay, the spokesperson said, regretting the “inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities.”

Air India spokesperson said the pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. “Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.”

Canada writes to Air India Transport Canada wrote a letter, dated December 24, 2025, addressed to senior Air India officials, stating that two breathalyser tests conducted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the pilot was under the influence of alcohol and “unfit for duty”.

Transport Canada said the incident amounts to a violation of Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs), according to a PTI news agency report. It noted that the case involves a breach of CARs 602.02 and CARs 602.03, as well as conditions outlined in Air India's Foreign Air Operator Certificate (FAOC).

"It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by TCCA," the letter read.

The Canadian aviation authority has asked Air India to take corrective steps.

Air India has been asked to submit its response by January 26, detailing the findings and measures taken.