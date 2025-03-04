Canada imposes 25% tariffs on $30 billion worth of US imports: Trudeau

Trudeau made the announcement just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports effective immediately. Trudeau made the announcement just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.
This is a developing story.
