Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Canada: Indian student drowns off the coast of Nova Scotia
world news

Canada: Indian student drowns off the coast of Nova Scotia

The tragedy occurred on April 11, but the identity of the 23-year-old victim, who was originally from Mehsana in Gujarat, has not been disclosed formally due to a request from the family.
HT Image
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

TORONTO: A student from India has died after drowning in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the province of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The tragedy occurred on April 11, but the identity of the 23-year-old victim, who was originally from Mehsana in Gujarat, has not been disclosed formally due to a request from the family. The Hindustan Times is also not naming the victim due to that reason.

While the incident claimed his life, his brother, who is 26, was rescued during an operation involving local police, Canadian Armed Forces and local fishermen, who also assisted in the search.

His parents have arrived in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, and the Indo-Canadian community will hold a ceremony on Friday. A member of the community, who is in contact with his family members, said the cremation is likely to take place in Halifax. He did not want to be named.

The incident occurred off the coastal area of Peggy’s Cove. According to a statement released by the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounter Police (RCMP), it received information on Monday evening [April 11] that “two men were in distress in the water near Peggy’s Cove” and “learned that two men had been swept out into the ocean by a wave, and search efforts were undertaken.”

RELATED STORIES

At approximately 8:55pm local time, the elder brother was located near the shore and was rescued by fire services. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance but is believed to be out of danger.

At about 9:40pm, the victim was “located in the ocean and was pulled on to” a Coast Guard cutter, which had joined the search. He was airlifted to the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) at Shearwater by helicopter, while Search and Rescue Technicians administered first aid. “Upon arrival at CFB Shearwater the man was pronounced deceased,” the statement said.

The tragedy occurred days after a 21-year-old student Kartik Vasudev was gunned down in Toronto on April 7 in what police have described as a random act of violence.

Last month, five international students from India, four from Punjab and one from Haryana, were killed in a crash in southern Ontario.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP