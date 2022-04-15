Canada: Indian student drowns off the coast of Nova Scotia

TORONTO: A student from India has died after drowning in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the province of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The tragedy occurred on April 11, but the identity of the 23-year-old victim, who was originally from Mehsana in Gujarat, has not been disclosed formally due to a request from the family. The Hindustan Times is also not naming the victim due to that reason.

While the incident claimed his life, his brother, who is 26, was rescued during an operation involving local police, Canadian Armed Forces and local fishermen, who also assisted in the search.

His parents have arrived in Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, and the Indo-Canadian community will hold a ceremony on Friday. A member of the community, who is in contact with his family members, said the cremation is likely to take place in Halifax. He did not want to be named.

The incident occurred off the coastal area of Peggy’s Cove. According to a statement released by the Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounter Police (RCMP), it received information on Monday evening [April 11] that “two men were in distress in the water near Peggy’s Cove” and “learned that two men had been swept out into the ocean by a wave, and search efforts were undertaken.”

At approximately 8:55pm local time, the elder brother was located near the shore and was rescued by fire services. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance but is believed to be out of danger.

At about 9:40pm, the victim was “located in the ocean and was pulled on to” a Coast Guard cutter, which had joined the search. He was airlifted to the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) at Shearwater by helicopter, while Search and Rescue Technicians administered first aid. “Upon arrival at CFB Shearwater the man was pronounced deceased,” the statement said.

The tragedy occurred days after a 21-year-old student Kartik Vasudev was gunned down in Toronto on April 7 in what police have described as a random act of violence.

Last month, five international students from India, four from Punjab and one from Haryana, were killed in a crash in southern Ontario.

