Canada: Justin Trudeau teeters as key ally pulls support

Toronto: The Government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was left teetering on Wednesday as the New Democratic Party (NDP) withdrew from the agreement to support it that was entered into in March 2022. Justin Trudeau (left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Canada, on September 9, 2021. (REUTERS)

In a video message, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he had notified Trudeau that he had “ripped up the Supply and Confidence Agreement”.

That will return Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party government to minority status as the next session of the House of Commons is scheduled to begin later this month. The opposition Conservatives have signalled they plan to bring forth a no-confidence motion against the government. The next federal election is scheduled for October 2025, but the loss of confidence in the House could precipitate mid-term polls.

A release from the NDP said the party is “ready for an election, and voting non-confidence will be on the table with each and every confidence measure”.

Trudeau was already facing political pressure to survive as PM. According to a survey released on Wednesday, the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, hold a 22-point advantage over the Liberals, at 43% against 21%. The NDP has suffered due to its support for Trudeau, as the pollster Angus Reid Institute stated, “NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has seen his own personal popularity suffer in the past two years – perhaps by association with the unpopular Trudeau through the supply-and-confidence agreement signed by the NDP and Liberals in 2022. Favourability of Singh has declined across all demographics and 10 points overall.”

“Canadians are fighting a battle. A battle for the future of the middle class. Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don’t deserve another chance from Canadians,” Singh said in the message.

The Liberals have 158 seats in the 338-member House and with the NDP’s 25 MPs, enjoyed a comfortable majority. But that will no longer be the case when the House reconvenes on September 16.