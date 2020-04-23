e-paper
Home / World News / Canada PM appreciated for handling Covid-19 crisis, approval ratings increase

Canada PM appreciated for handling Covid-19 crisis, approval ratings increase

Trudeau has also announced more measures to ease the impact of Covid-19 on post-secondary students in the country, a move that will benefit nearly 200,000 students from India.

world Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:31 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the Covid-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the Covid-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday. (AP File Photo )
         

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau’s high-profile daily media briefings on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has helped him enjoy a resurgence in popularity.

A new poll stated that “Trudeau’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis lifts his approval to the highest level since 2017.” In fact, his performance is endorsed by 54% of Canadians, according to a new survey from the non-profit pollster Angus Reid Institute or ARI. The enhanced support amid the coronavirus crisis is clear since Trudeau’s popularity has jumped 21% since February this year.

As ARI noted, “...more than one month into an unprecedented national shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Prime Minister’s front-and-centre presence at daily briefings has caused his approval ratings to do something they have not done in nearly two years: crack the majority mark.”

While Trudeau is leading a minority government, he is unlikely to use the new-found surge in support to announce snap elections given not only the restrictions that remain as the country to battle Covid-19 but also as his personal approval ratings do not translate into an upswing in the fortunes of his Liberal Party, and it remains in a statistical tie with the principal opposition Conservative Party.

Trudeau has also announced more measures to ease the impact of Covid-19 on post-secondary students in the country, a move that will benefit nearly 200,000 students from India, many of whom are stranded in Canada.Trudeau announced a package to support college and university students as well as recent graduates. This support will cost CA $ 9 billion, and will include CA $ 1250 to students per month under a new Canada Emergency Student Benefit. Trudeau said, while making the announcement, “The future of our economy and our country relies on the opportunities and support we provide to Canadian students today..”

