Canada PM Justin Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking news during wildfires

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted Meta for banning domestic news from its platforms as wildfires rage, saying that up-to-date information during a crisis was crucial.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement about the wildfires in Western Canada. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety," he told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island.