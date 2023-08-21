Canada PM Justin Trudeau blasts Meta for blocking news during wildfires

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Aug 21, 2023 08:38 PM IST

"Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety," he told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday blasted Meta for banning domestic news from its platforms as wildfires rage, saying that up-to-date information during a crisis was crucial.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement about the wildfires in Western Canada. (AP)

