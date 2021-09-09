Canada polls debate: Rivals target Justin Trudeau over Afghanistan policy

Foreign policy made its presence felt in the first official debate of the 2021 Canadian Federal elections as incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced attacks over Ottawa’s evacuation efforts in Afghanistan and its position on China.

The French-language debate on Wednesday also witnessed Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole currently leading in surveys, assert a government led by his party will impose sanctions upon Chinese officials complicit in human rights violations in the Xinjiang province.

Justin Trudeau came under criticism from each of the other party leaders over calling an election on August 15 just as the crisis in Kabul was developing.

Erin O’Toole said that Canadian veterans of the country’s mission in Afghanistan had asked the government “months ago” for an action plan for evacuation of interpreters and other Afghans who had worked with Canadian units. “He ignored the problem and called an election,” Erin O’Toole said.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said that Canada’s “allies were simply left behind”, describing that outcome as “unacceptable”.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul said her party had called for an emergency debate on Afghanistan in parliament but that never happened as Federal polls were declared.

Justin Trudeau defended his government’s actions, saying it had acted “quickly” and evacuated 3,700 from Afghanistan and will continue to “be there” for those who were associated with the Canadian mission.

China also figured in the debate, particularly in the context of the Uighur “genocide” in the Xinjiang province.

Erin O’Toole promised that Magnitsky sanctions would be imposed upon Chinese officials found complicit in such human rights violations. Those sanctions, also enshrined in Canadian law, are named after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky who was murdered in that country.

“We need to have a more serious approach when it comes to China. Mr Trudeau has always mishandled this file,” the Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole said.

Justin Trudeau was not asked to react to the China factor but was instead quizzed on why current American President Joe Biden had virtually ignored Ottawa since assuming office, a charge the PM denied.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchett accused the Trudeau government of creating a situation where Canada’s “credibility has deteriorated” internationally.

Much of the debate, held in the Canadian city of Gatineau in Quebec, focused upon domestic issues including the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and mandatory vaccinations, Indigenous issues, childcare and Quebec-focused themes.

The debate was held as the ruling Liberal Party led by Justin Trudeau continues to trail the opposition Conservatives ahead of the Federal elections.

The second official debate, in English, will be held on Thursday.