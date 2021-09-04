Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Canada polls debate: Trudeau, O’Toole face-off over public policies on Sept 9
world news

Canada polls debate: Trudeau, O’Toole face-off over public policies on Sept 9

The debate will be moderated by Indo-Canadian Shachi Kurl, who is the president of the non-profit foundation, Angus Reid Institute.
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves Blanchet, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole pose with TVA moderator PIerre Bruneau before their ‘Face-a-Face 2021’ French language election debate at TVA studios in Montreal on September 2. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Party Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole will have much at stake when they get a chance to have a go at each other’s policies at an official debate on September 9 evening. Both will use the stage to gain momentum for the final stretch of the campaign.

As the race remains tight, that debate will be a critical platform for the leaders of the major Federal parties to make an impression upon voters, just 11 days prior to the September 20 polls.

A pair of official debates will be held next week and the only such event in English, the most crucial of the cycle, will be moderated by Indo-Canadian Shachi Kurl.

Kurl, who is the president of the non-profit public opinion foundation, Angus Reid Institute (ARI), will moderate the event, the only English-language Leaders’ Debate, with the participation of four senior Canadian journalists.

While an unofficial French-language debate took place on September 2, the official debate in French will be on September 8, but will mainly be focused upon the Francophone province of Quebec.

RELATED STORIES

Kurl, who was born in Vancouver in the province of British Columbia, has roots in Uttarakhand. She was lauded for her role as the moderator of the sole debate that preceded the 2020 provincial elections in British Columbia. That was factored into the decision by the Debate Broadcast Group (DBG) to select her for the high-profile assignment next Thursday.

In an article at that time, the outlet City News 1130 commented, “Online, Kurl is being celebrated as the night’s true winner, managing to ask fair questions of all three leaders, all while maintaining order - a stark difference from moderating we’ve seen in past weeks just south of the border, where a presidential election campaign is under way”.

A spokesperson for the DBG said it “was looking for someone with experience in politics, television, and debates, and found an excellent match in Ms Kurl”.

The factors in her favour, he noted in an email, included her “leadership role as President of the Angus Reid Institute, working with public opinion data to further public knowledge and enhance the national understanding of issues that matter to Canada and the world; her analysis in both broadcast and print media”.

The debates are conducted under the auspices of the public body, Leaders’ Debates Commission, and produced by DBG.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US to welcome at least 50,000 evacuated Afghans as part of 'enduring commitment'

Canada could witness surge in Covid cases by month-end: Authorities

Facebook apologises after AI feature mistakenly labels Black men as ‘primates’

Covid-19: Record deaths in Florida amid Delta surge in US
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP