Canada: Ruling Liberal Party falls short of majority mark after recounts

Toronto: With just over a week for the new House of Commons to begin its session, the ruling Liberal Party has inched closer towards a majority, just two short of the magic number. Prime Minister Mark Carney disembarks a government plane with daughter Cleo and wife Diana Fox Carney, on Saturday. (AP)

The Liberals now have 170 seats in the 343-member House. The latest addition to their tally came on Friday as Elections Canada announced the result of a judicial recount for the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Milton East–Halton Hills South in Ontario.

As the results of the April 28 election was declared, it appeared that Indo-Canadian Parm Gill had clinched the seat for the opposition Conservative Party but by a narrow margin. However, after Elections Canada validated the vote count, it flipped for his Liberal opponent Kristina Tesser Derksen by a margin of just 27 votes. With difference less than 0.1%, an automatic judicial recount was triggered and the result of that was announced on Friday, with Derksen winning by just 21 votes over Gill, who had been a provincial Minister before switching to Federal politics for the 2025 election.

In a post on Facebook, Kristina said, “To people across Milton East–Halton Hills South, no matter who you voted for, know that I’ll give my all to be the strong voice you deserve in Ottawa.”

Her margin, however, was larger than that for the Quebec riding of Terrebonne, which was judicially certified earlier in the week of Liberal candidate Tatiana Auguste, by just a single vote over her Bloc Quebecois rival Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne. This again was a change in result from that on election night. However, given the slenderest of margins, the Bloc is expected to challenge the count in court.

There are two other close recounts in progress. The first is in Terra Nova--The Peninsulas in Newfoundland and Labrador which was won by the Liberals by only 12 votes, and the other in Windsor —Tecumseh — Lakeshore in Ontario, which the Conservatives captured with a margin of 77 votes.

As it stands, when parliament starts on March 26, the ruling party and Prime Minister Mark Carney may be better placed than they were when the results were originally declared.