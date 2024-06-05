Canada takes the matter of foreign interference ‘very seriously’: PM

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government takes the matter of foreign interference “very seriously” after a report from a Parliamentary committee that stated that some MPs have been influenced by other countries. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period, in Ottawa. (AP)

The report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSCIOP) had stated that some MPs had acted inappropriately in communicating with foreign missions, and may have attempted to “improperly influence” their colleagues and shared “privileged information” with foreign diplomats. It also alleged some MPs may have received funding from foreign actors or their proxies.

Addressing the matter when it was raised in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Trudeau said, “This government is taking this very seriously.”

The report which was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in May but tabled, with redactions, this week, said that China was “clearly the most prolific actor. In its efforts to protect and enhance the legitimacy and stability of the Chinese Communist Party domestically and abroad, the PRC employs a comprehensive approach to targeting and leveraging virtually all aspects of Canada’s democratic processes and institutions to advance its strategic interests”.

It also said India has “emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes” displacing Russia. It said India’s “foreign interference efforts have slowly increased” and extended beyond countering pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. It stated those efforts now “include interfering in Canadian democratic processes and institutions, including through the targeting of Canadian politicians, ethnic media and Indo-Canadian ethnocultural communities”.

It also noted that “Pakistan also targeted democratic institutions and processes in the early phase of the period under review.”

It also said that China, India, Pakistan and Iran engaged in “transnational repression”. In this context, it cited the statement made by Trudeau on September 18 last year that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.

NSCIOP was constituted in 2018 with the mandate of oversight on intelligence and security matters. It comprises members from the House and the Senate and is headed by Liberal Party MP David McGuinty.