Canada to deport Bishnoi gangster Sahibjot Singh

Canadian authorities will deport an Indian national for his involvement with the Bishnoi gang and alleged participation in extortion activity.

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Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) ordered the removal from the country of 21-year-old Sahibjot Singh, who was residing in the province of Alberta.

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“There are reasonable grounds to believe that Singh engaged in activity that is part of the organisation’s criminal activity,” IRB noted while passing the order, according to the outlet CBC News.

Since April 2025, police have reported 49 extortion-related incidents in Calgary, including 19 shootings, and arrested 16 people and laid a total of 56 charges.

The order came days after the United States Department of Justice announced a slew of charges against members of the gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi and also filed an indictment to that effect.

That came as part of Operation Hard Ball, which also included participation of Canadian law enforcement, and indictments were also served against the Bhagwanpuria gang and the Dhanda outfit, with the latter operating out of Canada.

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{{^usCountry}} However, American authorities did not cite any link between the Bishnoi gang’s activities and any Indian official. In an interview with CBC News, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) deputy commissioner Lisa Moreland said, “There is no evidence to suggest through this organised crime investigation and the charges and indictment laid forward, that Indian officials were charged or involved in this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, American authorities did not cite any link between the Bishnoi gang’s activities and any Indian official. In an interview with CBC News, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) deputy commissioner Lisa Moreland said, “There is no evidence to suggest through this organised crime investigation and the charges and indictment laid forward, that Indian officials were charged or involved in this.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)’s latest data shows that as of June 18, 2026, it has opened 484 immigration investigations, 139 removal orders have been issued on various inadmissibility grounds and are in the process of being enforced, with 81 individuals having already been removed from Canada.

CBSA broke down the figures by region. In the Pacific Region, which encompasses the Metro Vancouver area including the town of Surrey in British Columbia, 150 immigration investigations have been opened, 69 removal orders issued, and 46 individuals removed from Canada.

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In the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Region, 196 immigration investigations have been opened, 33 removal orders issued, and 17 individuals removed from Canada.

In the Prairie Region, including the cities of Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, 138 immigration investigations have been opened, 37 removal orders issued, and 18 persons removed from Canada.