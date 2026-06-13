Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros cleared by US Department of Justice; what it means for Hollywood

The planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance Corp has been cleared by the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division after its findings showed it was ‘unlikely to harm competition or consumers’. Entertainment giant Paramount has been cleared for takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery worth $108.4 billion. (Getty Images via AFP)

DOJ clears Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said it spent eight months evaluating how the transaction would affect streaming video services, traditional television and the film industry, weighing input from across the entertainment industry.

“The extensive investigatory record reviewed by the Division suggests that the impact of the transaction will be to increase competition across the media and entertainment ecosystem, with benefits for American consumers and workers,” the Justice Department wrote in a statement.

Paramount issued a statement thanking the DOJ for its review of the transaction. “We remain focused on completing the transaction as soon as possible and delivering its benefits to consumers, creators, and the entertainment industry as a whole,” Paramount said.

Concerns about foreign funds Earlier, Democratic senators raised concerns about Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and Chinese companies taking part in the deal. They expressed concerns about the fact that the deal involves sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi investing in a company that would control CBS stations, as well as major cable news operations including CNN. Media reports also claimed China's Tencent would be taking part, too.

Paramount said in a filing on Thursday that the “new foreign investors, which will receive only non-voting equity, will not have any ability to influence the company’s editorial decision-making.”

The Federal Communications Commission has not yet approved a petition seeking approval for foreign interests, including Gulf sovereign wealth funds, to own up to 100% of the debt in the proposed $110 billion deal.

DOJ's findings on the impact The DOJ has dismissed concerns that the deal will harm Hollywood or the theatrical business as a whole. After reviewing more than 2 million documents obtained from 80 sources in evaluating the deal's impact on various segments of the entertainment industry, the DOJ concluded that a combined Paramount and HBO Max would create a stronger alternative to larger streaming services, and increase competition in a way that would benefit consumers.

The department's findings emphasised that the deal is ‘unlikely to harm the traditional television business’. The report also stated that the theatrical business will similarly see more competition. Since the deal was announced, theatrical production has increased, it found.