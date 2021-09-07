Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canada to reopen for fully vaccinated people from today: Check details here

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Canada will reopen its borders for fully vaccinated people and allow them to travel from Tuesday. The decision is based on the latest available data, scientific evidence and epidemiological situation both in Canada and internationally, according to the country's Border Services Agency.

Most international travellers have been barred from entering the country since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Greater Toronto Airport Authority said in a statement on Monday that international travellers should prepare for a long immigration process, which will take up to three hours or more due to Covid-19 screening measures.

Here's the complete SOP for travelling

1. A traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country and must show proof of it.

2. All travellers should have a valid pre-arrival Covid-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight or arrival at the land border crossing, or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada.

3. All travellers must be asymptomatic.

4. The travellers must submit their mandatory information via the ArriveCAN app or website, including proof of vaccination in English or French and a quarantine plan within 72 hours before their arrival to Canada.

5. The travellers are admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

