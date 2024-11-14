Canada: Two towns in Toronto pass motions prohibiting protests in the vicinity of places of worship

Toronto: Two towns in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) passed motions on Wednesday prohibiting protests in the vicinity of places of worship. A massive crowd gathered outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the community after the Khalistani attack in Brampton, Canada on November 4. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

A motion in this regard was first passed by the Mississauga City Council. The motion had been moved by city councillor Dipika Damerla. Ten members of the council voted for it and none against. After its passage, Damerla posted on X that the council will be “directing staff to look at implementing a bylaw that bans all protests in front of all places of worship. This is leadership”.

The motion stated that city staff will be directed to “consider the feasibility of implementing a by-law that prohibits demonstrations within 100 metres, or within reasonable distance, of a place of worship at the earliest possible time”.

A similar motion was also passed later in the day by Brampton City Council.

The Mississauga motion was moved by Damerla, a former provincial Cabinet Minister, and seconded by her colleague Natalie Hart.

It followed the violent attack by pro-Khalistan radicals on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3, even as they were demonstrating against a consular camp in the temple premises manned by officials from India’s consulate in Toronto.

In the aftermath of that violent incident, there were counter protests that night at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sabha gurdwara in Malton. The Hindu Sabha Mandir witnessed a rally against the violence the next day.

The Mississauga motion stated, “Such protests in front of places of worship, even when peaceful can create an intimidating barrier that has to be passed in order to access the place of worship.”

Among those who deposed before the council before the motion was passed was the president of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce Kushagr Sharma. Sharma said they “fully support” the decision. “Following the attack on devotees at the Hindu Sabha Temple last week, it’s clear that such spaces should remain sanctuaries for worship and reflection, free from any violence and intimidation,” he added.

He also said, “This measure will help foster a respectful and inclusive environment, allowing everyone to practice their faith in peace and security.”

Two temples in the GTA, Brampton Triveni Mandir and the Toronto Kali Bari in Mississauga, announced on Monday they were cancelling scheduled consular camps this weekend because of concerns over safety.

On Tuesday, Canadian law enforcement said it had not received information of any “direct threats” against places of worship in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) but Indian consular camps were “postponed” to “allow for tensions to ease”.

This was stated by Peel Regional Police (PRP) in a statement issued on Wednesday. It said, “Peel Regional Police is aware of community concerns, particularly at places of worship, regarding demonstrations and perceived threats. Peel Regional Police wish to clarify that we have not received any direct threats against any place of worship in the Region of Peel.” The Peel region includes the towns of Brampton and Mississauga.

In its statement, PRP said it was in touch “with the Consul General of India, as well as places of worship and community centres to work collaboratively to mitigate risks for the community”.

It added, “Given the current tension in the community and a shared interest in maintaining public safety, the organisers agreed that Consular Camps be postponed to a later date to allow for tensions to ease and limit any negative impact on the community.”

It also said that it had increased its presence around places of worship to “reassure the public” and was “actively engaging” with community leaders, organisations, and local stakeholders “to address safety concerns and de-escalate tensions”.