Canada will not recognise Taliban as Afghan govt, says PM Justin Trudeau

Trudeau said the Taliban seizing the power in Afghanistan by force was the reason Canada won't recognise the Islamist fundamentalist group as the government of the war-torn country.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.(Reuters)

While many countries around the world are walking a diplomatic tightrope regarding the legitimacy of the Taliban, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his country won't recognise the insurgents as Afghanistan's government. Trudeau said the Taliban seizing the power in Afghanistan by force was the reason Canada won't recognise the Islamist fundamentalist group as the government.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," Trudeau told reporters. "They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force."

Statements from countries like Russia and Turkey have been positive on the takeover, indicating that they may recognise the Taliban as the legitimate stakeholders.

(with inputs from agencies)

