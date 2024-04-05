 Canada’s spy agency says Pakistan interfered in country’s political process | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Canada’s spy agency says Pakistan interfered in country’s political process

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Apr 05, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Pakistan was cited in a June 2019 classified briefing that was submitted to the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions

Toronto: Canada’s spy agency has said that Pakistan may have been involved in foreign interference activity in the country.

A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. (REUTERS)
A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. (REUTERS)

Pakistan was cited in a June 2019 classified briefing that was submitted to the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, which is headed by Justice Marie-Josee Hogue, by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The document, titled Classified Briefing to Political Parties: CSIS Mandate and Threat Landscape, contains information about the possible nature of Islamabad’s alleged foreign interference (FI) activity in Canada. The document, seen by the Hindustan Times, states, “Pakistani officials in Canada have likely tried to clandestinely influence Canadian politicians of Pakistani descent, with the aim of furthering Pakistani interests in Canada.”

The remainder of the section about Pakistan has been redacted.

This adds to the fresh revelations about Pakistan’s potential FI involvement, which has come to the fore in submissions to the Inquiry. A July 2021 briefing document from Canada’s Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) TF also mentions Pakistan but all the relevant information in that section has been redacted.

The CSIS document identified the main actors carrying out FI activity in Canada as China and Russia. However, it also includes India and Iran. It stated that “the Sikh extremist threat, and monitoring the Sikh community in Canada, is a priority for Indian officials In Canada”.

The SITE TF noted that India is “interested in engaging its diaspora to shape political outcomes in its favour”. It also stated that India “engages in a range of activities that seek to influence Canadian communities and politicians in order to advance its political interests.” It said India is “actively conducting FI and targets Canadian political figures”.

Earlier, an undated SITE TF document, cited by the outlet National Post, noted while China was the principal concern and “outpaces” other countries, “challenges remain” in dealing with others, including Pakistan. However, most of the information related to Pakistan was redacted in the version of the submission that was seen by the outlet.

It stated countries like Russia and India had “not yet demonstrated a significant threat to the election process”. India’s focus, it added, was on countering “perceived threats” within Canada.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Canada’s spy agency says Pakistan interfered in country’s political process
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On