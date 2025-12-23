Canadian MP condemns ‘pogroms’ targeting minorities in B’desh in the guise of political change, student protests

Toronto: A Canadian MP has called for an end to the “pogroms” in Bangladesh targeting minorities and for accountability from the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. Students with black cloth tied over their faces hold placards during a silent protest to condemn the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University in Dhaka on December 21. (AFP)

In a statement released on X on Monday, Conservative Party MP Shuv Majumdar said, “In hours like these, we must call for an immediate end to the pogroms against Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and all minorities, and for accountability of the Yunus government.”

“We must advocate tirelessly for human rights, religious freedom, and accountability, no matter how uncomfortable it makes those who excuse extremism under the guise of political change, those in the media that fail to reflect reality, and those at the United Nations too obsessed with equivalencies to call out violence and religious extremism,” he added.

He also thanked Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for “his unwavering moral clarity and strength in standing with all Canadian Bengalis”.

Majumdar referred to the “brutal lynching” of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu factor worker in Mymensingh.

“Religious minorities in Bangladesh — Bengali Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and others — continue to face targeted violence deeply reminiscent of past pogroms,” he said. Majumdar alluded to reports documenting “thousands of incidents” since the political upheaval of August 2024, with “hundreds persisting into 2025”.

These, he noted, included attacks on homes, businesses, temples, and places of worship; murders, sexual assaults, abductions, and forced displacements. “Even as the interim government condemns individual acts and announces arrests, the pattern of persecution persists, fuelled by radical elements emboldened in the vacuum of stable governance,” he asserted.

“Brave Muslims, as they did half a century ago, have shown courage by standing against violent extremists in protecting their neighbours, yet violent mobs too often prevail, spreading fear and uncertainty,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, the community group Bangladeshi Canadian Hindus expressed “strongest condemnation of the horrific” lynching of the Hindu youth.

“This brutal act of mob violence is deeply alarming and reflects a disturbing pattern of attacks against religious minorities in Bangladesh,” the letter stated.

It added that as of October 2025, there was credible data indicating “systematic exploitation of political instability to target Hindus in Bangladesh”, with approximately 3,000 documented incidents, over 200 killings, and hundreds of reported rapes.

“We urgently call upon the Government of Bangladesh to act with the utmost seriousness by conducting transparent and impartial investigations, ensuring swift justice for all perpetrators, and taking decisive measures to protect vulnerable minority communities,” the letter stressed.