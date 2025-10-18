Canadian PM attends Diwali celebrations in Toronto

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney cited the centrality of the triumph of light over darkness in celebrating Diwali during a function in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), while relating it to his government’s efforts to curb crime in the country. Canada's prime minister Mark Carney lights a candle during a Diwali celebration event, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on Friday. (REUTERS)

Addressing the gathering at the Trillium Diwali Gala 2025 on Friday evening, Carney said, “In Canada, everyone should be able to get to work in their car, go to a temple, come home, sleep soundly at night,” according to a video of his speech shared by the outlet Y Media.

The Gala, organised by the Trillium Health Partners Foundation, was aimed at raising funds for what it described as “Canada’s largest health infrastructure renewal project.”

Carney said that the celebration of community and generosity at the gala reflected “values that are central to Diwali”, a festival that represents “the triumph of light over darkness, renewal of hope and the pursuit of virtue.”

“This festival of lights spreads across our country, celebrates both the diversity of our land and the unity of Canada within that diversity,” he said.

Given that GTA is among the areas that has borne the brunt of a surge in crime in recent times, from home invasions, to carjackings and extortion, Carney riffed on the action his government has taken to tackle these challenges.

Among them, he noted, was the listing of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity. In addition, he pointed to forthcoming legislation that will amend Canada’s Criminal Code to introduce reverse-onus bail for major crimes, allowing consecutive sentencing, imposing harsher sentences for organised retail theft and restricting conditional sentences for a number of sexual offences.

While Carney has sent messages of greeting on the occasion of Diwali to several events in recent days, including the Diwali Razzmatazz event at Mississauga’s Celebration Square and the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce’s Dhanteras gala, this was the first time he was attending a Diwali event after taking over a Canada’s Prime Minister in March this year.