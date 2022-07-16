Canadian police identify vehicle used by killers of Ripudaman Singh Malik
TORONTO: Police investigating the gangland-style homicide of 75-year-old Ripudaman Singh Malik on Thursday, have identified the vehicle that was used by his killers.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released a video on Friday of a white Honda vehicle which appeared in the area a little while before where Malik was found shot there.
The video suggested more than one occupant of the vehicle. According to the outlet Vancouver Sun, Malik was fired upon by the killers as he sat in his Tesla in the parking lot, close to the premises of the business he ran, Papillon Eastern Imports.
Investigators have sought assistance from the public if they witnessed anything in the vicinity or had dashcam footage from between 7am and 9am that day. Malik was killed just before 9.30am.
During the course of a press conference on Friday, IHIT’s Sgt David Lee said they understood this was “a high-profile international story” but urged media “not to speculate as to the motive as our homicide investigators will be following the evidence”.
Malik was once accused of playing a role in the bombing of the Air India flight Kanishka in June 1985 by Khalistani terrorists. However, he was acquitted of all charges in the case in 2005. The bombing of Air India flight 182 claimed 329 lives and remains the worst incident of terrorism in the Canadian history.
The IHIT spokesperson said they were ware of his connection to that “incident”, but “at this point with all the evidence”, investigators were “not able to speculate as to motive.”
There was reference to Malik’s recent change of heart with regard to India and his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter written this January.
He also travelled to India in 2019, and then again earlier this summer. He also disavowed the Khalistan movement.
-
Sri Lankan cricketer says he ‘stood in queue for fuel for 2 days’
Sri Lanka is witnessing acute shortage of essentials amid the political unrest in the country. Long queues at fuel stations are quiet common these days across the island nation. Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne, like any other Sri Lankan citizen, is not aloof from the crisis in the country. The Lankan cricketer shared how he managed to get his car refuelled after standing in queue for two long days, news agency ANI reported.
-
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and four remaining candidates clash in first TV debate
The five remaining Conservative candidates to become Britain's next prime minister clashed Friday night over tax and honesty in politics in their first TV debate, as they fight to make an eventual two-person run-off. Sunak, who has topped the first two rounds of voting by Tory MPs this week as the race narrows towards a final pair next week, is up against several contenders vowing to cut various taxes immediately.
-
Watch: Saudi prince's reaction to 'Will you apologise to Khashoggi's family'
The video of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) 'smirking' at the question of NBC reporter Peter Alexander as to whether he would apologise to the family of Jamal Khashoggi has gone viral. Alexander said after he asked the question, a Saudi aide grabbed his arm tightly. “Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?” MBS had a slight smirk, before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly," Peter Alexander tweeted.
-
Biden told Saudi Prince he's to blame for journalist Khashoggi's murder: Report
US President Joe Biden who is in Saudi Arabia, raised the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday and said that he believed the Saudi leader was responsible for the US-based journalist's death. Biden not only highlighted the progress in moving relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel towards normalization and said the US and Saudi Arabia agreed to partner on a "far-reaching" green energy initiative.
-
Elon Musk asks court to delay Twitter battle, cities ‘complexities’: Report
Tesla chief Elon Musk on Friday reportedly asked a Delaware court to delay the Twitter trial until next year citing that there are “complexities involved”. Last week, Musk terminated his $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter Inc. and take it private. The Tesla chief had said that the company has made “misleading representations” over the number of spam bots on the service. This set the stage for a potentially lengthy court battle with Twitter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics