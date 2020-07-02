Canadians go virtual to celebrate national day amid coronavirus lockdown

world

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 07:17 IST

While the fireworks displays in cities and communities across the nation took place, the 2020 edition of Canada Day was celebrated without the large gatherings due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Government organized a slew of virtual events to keep Canadians engaged with the anniversary of the formation of the dominion in 1867.

In a message issued to mark the Day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Canadians to join the virtual celebrations and join the conversation online. ““The last few months have been difficult for all Canadians, but throughout this pandemic, we have been there for one another. We are neighbours helping neighbours, small businesses being there for their communities and their staff, Armed Forces answering the call to help protect our most vulnerable, and doctors and nurses keeping our families healthy,” his statement said.

The department responsible for the festivities, Canadian Heritage, streamed shows featuring artists along with virtual fireworks that could be accessed on devices.

Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino held a virtual citizenship ceremony for 18 healthcare workers, including one with roots in Goa. “The pandemic has changed the way that we celebrate today, and this includes being able to physically join in citizenship ceremonies to welcome our newest Canadians,” Mendocino said in a statement.

The country’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam also thanked citizens for their “hard work” to keep the coronavirus infection “curve down.”

“Our data show that your efforts are making a difference and that is reason to celebrate.

Right now, it is our actions, and our actions only, that will reduce the spread. While COVID-19 is still active in our communities, I want to remind Canadians to celebrate Canada Day safely,” she said, with a series of instructions to keep it virtual.

But the day was also marked with a series of protests across major Canadian cities, including by Black Lives Matter, by those protesting lockdown norms and by Indigenous groups who also used the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay as a reminder of how the confederation came into being through exploitation of the natives.