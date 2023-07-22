Candlelight vigil held for Indian student who died in violent carjacking in Canada

Police believe that the international student from India who was murdered in the Greater Toronto Area during the course of a violent carjacking recently was lured by his attackers on the pretext of placing a food order.

International student from India Gurvinder Nath who died from injuries sustained during a carjacking in the GTA earlier this month (Peel Regional Police)

Gurvinder Nath, 24, originally from Nawanshahr district in Punjab, was violently assaulted and robbed of his vehicle on July 9, while responding to delivery call in the town of Mississauga.

Nath, who was studying business at the Loyalist College in Toronto, succumbed to the injuries sustained on July 14.

That episode has shocked the Indo-Canadian community in the region, as many work part-time in similar occupations and face similar hazards. Given the outpouring of support and anger over the killing, community members are holding a candlelight vigil in his memory on Saturday evening.

Jaswinder Meelu, a family friend, said, “It (the murder) has caused a shock. There has been quite a lot of discussion on this.”

Peel Regional Police or PRP described Nath as an “innocent victim” and said investigators “have reason to believe there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the area.”

They have also identified a vehicle that may have been used the suspects.

The unidentified suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle leaving him by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. Nath’s cousin Balram Krishan has started an online fundraiser for his family which raised nearly CA$97,000 as of Friday evening. Krishan described Nath as “a hardworking individual who was simply trying to make a living” but “fell victim to a horrifying act of violence while working.”

His father wanted to travel to Canada to take back the victim’s body but was unable to get a visa in time. Nath’s remains are expected to be flown back to India on Thursday.

Nath’s case has become a flashpoint for the increase in violent crime in the GTA, Meelu said.

