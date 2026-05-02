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'Can't let lunatics have nuclear weapons': Trump's big Iran attack day after his officials claim war is over

Donald Trump's fresh attack on the US enemy comes not so long after his officials claimed that the war with Iran was effectively “terminated”.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 09:46 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Iran and its nuclear ambitions, asserting he can't have “lunatics” take control of nuclear arms. His fresh attack on the US enemy comes not so long after his officials claimed that the war with Iran was “terminated” as it attempt to skip the need for a US congressional nod to continue its military action.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Raymond F Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.(AP)

In his fresh remarks amid the ongoing stalemate with Iran on a possible deal, Trump said he was “not satisfied” with what Iran was putting on the table. ""At this moment I'm not satisfied with what they're offering," Trump told reporters, blaming the stalled talks and a shaky ceasefire on "tremendous discord" within Iran's leadership. Tap for live updates on Iran-US war.

“We’re in a war because, I think you would agree, we can’t let lunatics have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said during an address in Florida recently, a remark that was met with a thunderous applause.

Is the Iran war over or not?

After one meeting in mediator state Pakistan last month, the status of negotiations and a possible deal between Iran and the US remains uncertain. While the first round of talks failed, ambiguity shrouded every other attempt.

Hours before the two-week ceasefire was set to expire on April 23, Trump had announced its extension saying he was giving time to Iran to come up with a proposal. However, in his latest remarks, the US President said he was not happy with what Tehran prosposed.

Also Read: US military likely to present three new plans to Trump for Iran war. What report says

“We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy.” He didn't specify whom he spoke to and what the proposal was.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / 'Can't let lunatics have nuclear weapons': Trump's big Iran attack day after his officials claim war is over
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