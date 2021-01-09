Capitol chaos: Canadian PM accuses Donald Trump of inciting the rioters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused outgoing US President Donald Trump of inciting the rioters who wreaked havoc at the US Capitol in Washington, DC earlier this week.

Speaking to the media in front of his residence in Ottawa Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said, “What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current president and other politicians.”

He also said that while the riots were “shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening”, the week also witnessed “that democracy is resilient in America, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence has no place in our societies, and extremists will not succeed in overruling the will of the people.”

Trump’s rival Joe Biden’s election as the next president of America was ratified just hours after Trump supporters barged into the chambers of the US Congress on Wednesday.

Describing democracy as “precious”, the Canadian PM added, “We must always work to secure our democracy, and not give comfort to those who promote things that are not true or give space for hate and extremism.”

Placing events in the Canadian context, Trudeau said that “we will continue to be extremely vigilant to remember that the choices we make as leaders, as politicians, have consequences”.

This isn’t the first time that Trudeau has weighed in on the violence in Washington, DC.

In a tweet as the events at the Capitol unfolded on Wednesday, Trudeau had said, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.”