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Car bomb attack kills 12 at checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan

Gunmen stormed the police checkpost after the car blast, opening fire, according to officials who said they also used small drones in the attack.

Published on: May 10, 2026 12:03 pm IST
AFP |
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Militants detonated a car bomb at a checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan and opened fire on police, killing at least 12 and wounding five, officials said on Sunday.

A crane removes a burned armored vehicle from a damaged police checkpost site following a car bombing attack by militants in the Fateh Khel area of Pakistan's Bannu.(AFP)

"Last night in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint, after which multiple militants entered the post," Bannu police official Muhammad Sajjad Khan told AFP.

He said that 12 officers were confirmed dead with one more missing, the latest attack in the border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a wave of militancy that has strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

Gunmen stormed the police checkpost after the car blast, opening fire, according to officials who said they also used small drones in the attack.

"During the assault, the militants used quadcopters along with heavy weaponry," a senior administrative official in Bannu told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"In addition, while retreating, the attackers took police personnel and weapons from the station with them," he added.

 
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