Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary, at least 7 dead
world news

Car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary, at least 7 dead

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told the MTI news agency on Tuesday.
The car, which was carrying 10 migrants and was headed towards the town of Szeged, crashed into a house and rolled over. (Representational Image)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Reuters |

Seven people were killed and four injured when a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house in Hungary late on Monday, after its driver refused to stop for a check, police said.

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told the MTI news agency on Tuesday.

The car, which was carrying 10 migrants and was headed towards the town of Szeged, then crashed into a house and rolled over.

Police said that the driver, who was also injured, was detained and proceedings against him would be launched for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Tom Hogue)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hungary migrant workers migrant road accident
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP