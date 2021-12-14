Home / World News / Car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary, at least 7 dead
Car carrying migrants crashes in Hungary, at least 7 dead

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told the MTI news agency on Tuesday.
Dec 14, 2021
Reuters

Seven people were killed and four injured when a car with a Serbian licence plate carrying migrants crashed into a house in Hungary late on Monday, after its driver refused to stop for a check, police said.

The driver saw that police were checking cars in the village of Morahalom near the Serbian border and attempted to avoid them by speeding away, police told the MTI news agency on Tuesday.

The car, which was carrying 10 migrants and was headed towards the town of Szeged, then crashed into a house and rolled over.

Police said that the driver, who was also injured, was detained and proceedings against him would be launched for people trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Tom Hogue)

