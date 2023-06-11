Career criminal fatally shoots police K-9 in California before being killed by officers

In a tragic incident in California, a career criminal shot and killed a police dog before being fatally shot by officers.

Johnny Ray Llamas was gun down by cops. (Image Credit: Facebook/Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, Johnny Ray Llamas, had been evading the authorities for weeks and was being pursued in Riverside County, near Los Angeles.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed that Llamas had three outstanding felony warrants for robbery, sexual assault of a child, and parole violation.

The Special Enforcement Bureau of the sheriff's office had been actively tracking Llamas.

Sheriff Bianco released body camera footage of the incident, describing Llamas as a career criminal.

According to a report, a 911 caller from Perris, California, informed the police on April 14 that a man and woman, who were under the influence of drugs, had entered her property to evade capture by law enforcement.

The caller stated that Llamas instructed the woman to stay while he proceeded alone, ensuring only he would be apprehended.

Deputies, accompanied by the K-9 officer named Rudy, responded to the scene. Rudy's keen senses led them to Llamas' hiding spot in a densely foliated residential area.

Shaky body camera footage captured the moment deputies shouted "shots fired" and informed their colleagues that Rudy had been struck. The footage, along with helicopter visuals, showed Llamas evading arrest by crossing a road while deputies on the ground repeatedly commanded him to “drop the gun” and “get on the ground.”

The video recorded one deputy exclaiming, "You see that gun move, he gets it."

Despite law enforcement's warnings, the notorious career criminal continued to flee towards nearby homes and ultimately aimed his gun at the deputies. In response, the officers opened fire, fatally shooting him.

Rudy, the heroic police dog, was immediately rushed to a veterinary hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff's office revealed that just a week before the incident, Rudy and his handler had achieved first place at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials in the Handler Protection Category.

Fortunately, none of the deputies were injured during the confrontation. The woman who had been evading capture alongside Llamas was successfully arrested.

