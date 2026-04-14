Carney hails Sikh community contributions to Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Vaisakhi provides a moment “to reaffirm the values of justice, of charity and of service” and that the contribution of the Sikh community has been a source of strength for the country. Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves the stage following his speech at the Liberal national convention in Montreal on Saturday. (AP)

Addressing a gathering in Ottawa on Monday, Carney said, “We’re here to recognise that for generations, Sikh Canadians have helped to build our great nation, through enterprise, through achievement and through seva.” “Your contributions are not only a source of pride within the community, they are a fundamental strength of our country,” he added.

He was speaking at a gathering to mark Sikh Heritage Month as well the launch of the short film, “Promises”, which commemorates the contribution of soldiers from the community during the Second World War and was presented by the Indus Media Foundation.

Carney said Vaisakhi provided a “moment to reaffirm the values of justice, of charity and of service” while being “a celebration of the spring harvest” and a “chance to look ahead with optimism, what may be cultivated, what we may grow together.”

With over 750,000 Sikhs in Canada, Vaisakhi, marking harvest, is celebrated throughout the country. The historic Khalsa Diwan Society held the 47th edition of its Khalsa Day nagar kirtan in Vancouver on Saturday.

On Sunday, India’s Consulate in Toronto, celebrated the festival in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) town of Brampton at an event which was organised in association with the community group Virasat-e-Khalsa.

It marked “the enduring bonds between India and Canada, and to the remarkable contribution of the Sikh community,” according to a post from the consulate. India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik , reflected on the diaspora as the living thread that weaves the two nations together while Consul General in Toronto Mahavir Singhvii underscored Vaisakhi’s resonance across the world — and of Sikh heritage whose legacy only grows with time.

“Vaisakhi continues to inspire generations with its message of courage, faith, and community since founding of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 by Guru Gobind Singh Ji,” the consulate noted.