Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ceasefire with Russia possible this year: Ukraine military spy chief

Reuters |
Feb 20, 2025 05:45 PM IST

"I think it is going to happen…' :Kyrylo Budanov, GUR military intelligence agency sees potential for ceasefire with Russia this year

The head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, believes a ceasefire in the war with Russia could happen this year.

FILE PHOTO: Chief of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov speaks with journalists during 'Ukraine. Year 2024' conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Chief of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov speaks with journalists during 'Ukraine. Year 2024' conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2024. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo(REUTERS)

"I think it is going to happen. There are most of the components for it to happen," Budanov said in a YouTube interview with journalist Eynulla Fatullayev.

He gave no details. Ukrainian officials largely dismiss the idea of a ceasefire, warning it will only give Russia time to rearm and prepare for further aggression.

"How long it will be, how effective it will be - is another question," Budanov added.

Discussions about a possible ceasefire intensified after Donald Trump, who promised a quick end to the war, returned to the White House for his second presidential term.

Fast-moving diplomacy on Ukraine, beginning with a Trump call with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago, has triggered alarm in Kyiv and other European capitals.

They fear the two leaders could cut a quick deal that ignores Europe's security interests, rewards Moscow for its invasion and leaves Putin free to threaten Ukraine or other countries in the future.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On