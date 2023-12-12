close_game
News / World News / 'Certainly concerned': US on reports of Israel using white phosphorus in Lebanon

'Certainly concerned': US on reports of Israel using white phosphorus in Lebanon

Reuters |
Dec 12, 2023 12:30 AM IST

"We've seen the reports. Certainly concerned about that. We'll be asking questions to try to learn a little bit more," Kirby told reporters on Air Force One.

The United States is concerned about reports Israel used U.S.-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an October attack in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

John Kirby ((Bloomberg))

Kirby said white phosphorus has a "legitimate military utility" for illumination and producing smoke to conceal movements.

"Obviously any time that we provide items like white phosphorous to another military, it is with the full expectation that it will be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes ... and in keeping with the law of armed conflict," he said.

