‘Has great potential’: US billionaire hails India on Chandrayaan 3 landing

American billionaire investor Raymond Dalio alias Ray Dalio has lauded India on the Chandrayaan 3's successful landing on the lunar surface.Dalio, who is also the founder of Bridgewater Associates, world's largest hedge fund, called India's successful lunar mission is “another one of many straws in the wind showing its ascendance”.“As previously shown in my health index for countries, which is used to derive my projections for countries' next 10-year growth rates, India scores on top with a projected growth rate over the next 10 years of about 7%. It has the right mix of ingredients that shows that it has great potential and the right leadership to catalyze it”, Dalio said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.“It reminds me a lot of China in 1984 (when I first went) around the time Deng Xiaoping made his reform and opening up policies that catalyzed China. Congratulations India!” Dalio, said, equating India's growth with that of reforms undertaken by Communist-ruled China in the 1980s.

US investor Ray Dalio said India scores on top with a projected growth rate over the next 10 years of about 7%(Reuters file)

India became the first country to touch down on the south pole of the moon's surface. The Chandrayaan 3 mission is going smoothly on schedule and all the systems are normal, as per the update shared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).Addressing the ISRO scientists after the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the success of lunar mission had sounded the bugle for the emergence of a developed nation.

"India’s successful moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we represent has been welcomed universally. Our moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity," he had said.

