China’s only Covid-19 high-risk zone is Beijing’s central district

world

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:57 IST

Beijing’s Chaoyang district which houses several embassies and the swanky central business district with malls and skyscrapers is now the only “high risk” Covid-19 zone in the country after a case of cluster infection was discovered last week.

Two other medium risk zones in China are two districts in the southern province of Guangzhou and the town of Suifenhe located near the Russian border in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.

In all the remaining 2587 districts and counties in China, the risk level has been downgraded to low including in Wuhan, the capital of hard-hit Hubei province and the first epicentre of the pandemic.

An area is classified as a high-risk zone when it has more than 50 cumulative confirmed cases and a cluster of outbreaks within 14 days.

According to this standard, an imported case confirmed in Chaoyang district on April 14 caused three more infections in the family and became a cluster outbreak.

According to 2019 population data, more than 3.47 million people live in the district.

Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland Sunday, of which eight were imported.

The other four new cases were domestically transmitted, the national health commission (NHC) said in a daily report.

Overall, China has reported 4632 deaths and 82747 confirmed cases.

The entire number of imported COVID19 cases is on the decline in China, but the risk of imported cases from land borders gradually increased, causing emergence of local cases linked to such imported ones, which in turn led to cluster epidemic, an NHC official was quoted as saying by the state media.

Health authorities in Beijing has identified eight groups that must take nucleic acid tests for Covid-19, including confirmed cases and their close contacts, visitors to fever clinics, patients planning to be hospitalised and inbound travelers from overseas or other regions in China, the city government said on Sunday.

The tabloid Global Times reported that the move to designate Chaoyang as a “high-risk zone triggered heavy concern on social media platforms amid viral reports on Monday.

“Chaoyang residents expressed worry over the epidemic situation in the district and how the ranking would affect their lives, wondering if they would be asked to undergo a 14-day quarantine if they leave the district,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Beijing has reopened 73 major tourist sites, or 30.7 percent of the total in the municipality.

It includes parts of the Great Wall of China that could be accessed from the city.

“All of them are outdoor landscape resorts as required by the Beijing municipal bureau of culture and tourism in a plan for the reopening of tourist sites. The reopening time of indoor sites is yet to be announced,” official news agency Xinhua reported.

The tourist sites that resume operation should receive no more than 30 percent of the maximum real-time number of visitors, and no more than 30 percent of the daily visitor capacity, the report said.