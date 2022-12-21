Charles Sobhraj, French serial killer, to be released after 19 years in Nepal jail

The Nepal Supreme Court has ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj after 19 years in jail on the ground of his age. Charles has been in a Nepal jail since 2003 on charges of murdering two American tourists.

The top court also ordered his deportation within 15 days of his release.

“He will be deported within 15 days. From the jail, they will send him to the immigration office which will be a cell. They are processing his deportation and he could go much earlier,” Sobhraj's lawyer Lok Bhakt Rana said.

Sobhraj, a Frenchman of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, was charged with using a fake passport to enter Nepal and killing two backpackers in 1975, US citizen Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and his girlfriend Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26.

He was spotted outside a casino in Nepal on September 1, 2003, after a newspaper published his photograph. After his arrest, the police filed two separate murder cases against him on charges of murdering the couple in 1975 in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

He had been serving 21-year imprisonment in Kathmandu's Central Jail, 20 years for murdering the US citizen and one year and a fine of ₹2,000 for using a fake passport.

