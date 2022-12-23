‘I am innocent… ok?’: Serial killer Charles Sobhraj on Nepal murders

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj said that he was innocent of the two murders in Nepal for which he served almost 20 years in prison. "When I came in (went to prison), I didn't do anything," Charles Sobhraj told AFP while on board a plane for his deportation to France after being released.

“I am innocent in those cases, ok? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents,” he said adding, "The district judge, without calling a single witness ... and without giving notice (to) the accused to present an argument, he wrote the verdict."

Charles Sobhraj, whose life was chronicled in the Netflix series "The Serpent", has been linked to more than 20 murders across Asia in the 1970s. He was arrested in India in 1976 and ultimately spent 21 years in jail. He returned to France but in 2003 travelled to Nepal where he was spotted by a journalist and arrested.

Charles Sobhraj was then convicted of two murders committed in Nepal in the mid-1970s and jailed. Nepal's top court ordered his release this week on health grounds and said he should be sent back to France.

