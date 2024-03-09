Chess tournament to go ahead in Canada after all visa issues resolved

A major international chess tournament, scheduled to be held in Toronto next month, will go ahead with the Canadian city as its venue as issues over players and other participants receiving their visas in time having been resolved. A flyer for the FIDE Candidates tournament scheduled for April in Toronto. (FIDE/X)

The 2024 Candidates Tournament, held by the International Chess Federation or Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), is scheduled from April 3 to 23. Described as the “most prestigious tournament in the chess world”, the FIDE Candidates will determine the challengers for the World Champion title in both the Open and Women’s Categories.

The tournament features five Indian players: teen Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa R, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Gukesh D in the Open category and Vaishali Rameshbabu and Koneru Humpy in the Women’s.

However, both FIDE and the Chess Federation of Canada had warned the tournament could be moved to Spain in the issuance of visas was not complete by Friday.

“The visa issues have been solved for all of the players and most of the accompanying persons. The tournament will take place in Toronto. There are no Indian players or accompanying persons who do not already have their visas,” Vladimir Drkulec, president of the Chess Federation of Canada said as the deadline arrived.

FIDE said it had “received a positive response from Canadian Immigration Authorities. All players and key members of the organizing team have received their visa approvals and notifications to submit their passports.”

Describing that development as “a good sign”, it expressed hope that “everyone involved will get their visas in time to travel to Toronto!” It thanked the Canadian Government, Minister of Immigration Marc Miller, MPs, Canadian Chess Federation, media, and the global chess community for “their incredible support.”

Drkulec told the Hindustan Times on Tuesday that all the Indian players and their accompanying persons had been notified they would receive their visas for the tournament.

This will be the first time the nearly 70-year-old tournament is being held in North America and will feature 16 of the world’s finest players.