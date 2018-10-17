Child sneaks into X-ray machine at China train station. Watch bizarre video

A curious child’s little adventure at a railway station in China was caught on camera and is now circulating online. A video shows the exact moment a child climbed into and later emerged out of an X-ray machine during a security check at the station.

The incident took place at Xiaolan Railway Station on October 9 when the child was at the station with his father. The video, posted by CGTN on Twitter, shows a man going through security check and suddenly looking around him as if he were looking for someone. As he continues to look around for a few seconds you suddenly see a child emerging out of the X-ray machine. Turns out, the child had managed to sneak into the machine.

The video also goes on to show the silhouette of the child inside the machine while he sat next to luggage. One can only wonder how shocked security personnel must have been to see the child in the machine.

Child sneaks into X-ray machine at security check in south China pic.twitter.com/qeOovAO4Wn — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 17, 2018

Surprising as it may be, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Back in February this year, a woman had also climbed into an X-ray machine in Dongguan, China, all so she could protect her bag from being stolen.

The bizarre video, which went viral, shows pictures of the woman’s silhouette inside the machine.

Wonder what the woman had in her bag that made her follow it inside the machine.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 18:34 IST