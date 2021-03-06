IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China abandons 24-year experiment with open Hong Kong elections
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

China abandons 24-year experiment with open Hong Kong elections

On Friday, China laid out sweeping plans to prevent similar surprises in future Hong Kong elections, requiring candidates for office to be “patriots” and reportedly removing district councilors from the next leadership vote.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST

For almost a quarter of a century, Hong Kong stood as the one place under Beijing’s rule with open elections. A landslide loss just over a year ago may have finally convinced China to end the experiment in democracy.

In late 2019, Hong Kong’s democratic opposition rode the momentum of historic protests to win an unprecedented 85% of the seats on local district councils. More significantly, the victory gave them scores more votes on the 1,200-member committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader -- making it harder for Beijing to guarantee a loyal replacement if Chief Executive Carrie Lam left office.

On Friday, China laid out sweeping plans to prevent similar surprises in future Hong Kong elections, requiring candidates for office to be “patriots” and reportedly removing district councilors from the next leadership vote. The proposal, which lawmakers in Beijing are expected to pass within days, signals a dramatic rejection of the democratic institutions China had tolerated in the former British colony since regaining sovereignty in 1997.

When the next election will even happen is unclear. Local media including the South China Morning Post reported that authorities would delay a vote to choose members of the city’s 70-seat Legislative Council until September 2022, after postponing it last year, ostensibly due to the coronavirus pandemic.


“The Chinese authorities have reached the limit of their patience, and they’ll no longer accept an effective pro-democracy movement,” said Joseph Cheng, a democracy activist and former political science professor at the City University of Hong Kong who relocated to Australia last year. “They’ll no longer accept any serious checks and balances.”

The election overhaul is just the latest effort by Beijing to remake Hong Kong after the 2019 unrest, which saw as many as two million protesters join peaceful marches and increasingly radical pro-independence demonstrators clash with police. The National People’s Congress imposed a sweeping security law on the city last year, leading to the arrest of some 100 opposition figures and activists, prompting sanctions from the US.

Despite US. and UK claims that China is violating its treaty commitments to maintain Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy” until 2047, President Xi Jinping has pushed to tighten control. The campaign illustrates the challenge China poses to President Joe Biden’s pledge to work with American allies to check the global erosion of democratic institutions.

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Friday called the proposed election changes a “direct attack” on Hong Kong’s freedoms.

“If implemented, these measures would drastically undermine Hong Kong’s democratic institutions,” Price told reporters.

Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen told NPC deputies Friday that the election changes were necessary to prevent “anti-China forces” from “seizing the Legislative Council and seizing the jurisdiction over Hong Kong.” Lam, who was appointed by China, pledged in a statement to carry out the overhaul to make sure the government’s critics don’t “harm Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability.”

The official Xinhua News Agency on Saturday said effective measures must be taken to “plug loopholes” and “eliminate shortcomings” in Hong Kong’s electoral system. Over the years, anti-China forces have used these loopholes to seek to seize the city’s governance and endanger national security, it said in a commentary.

Hong Kong democracy has always sat on shaky ground, with the British colonial government only allowing the first direct Legislative Council elections in the last days of its rule in 1997. When China took over, they rolled back the last democratic reforms by outgoing Governor Chris Patten and implemented a system to ensure that his Chinese successors were Beijing loyalists.

China allowed the experiment to continue for two decades, agreeing in 2010 to allow a majority of legislative seats to be directly elected and carrying out talks for an eventual public vote for chief executive. Still, seats were distributed in the government’s favor, meaning pro-democracy candidates never won a majority even though they routinely got more than half of the vote.

The landslide district elections in November 2019 showed that the opposition had finally built an organization that could overcome Beijing’s advantages at the ballot box. In the months ahead, opposition leaders set their sights on a bigger prize: the Legislative Council. They crafted a plan they called “35-plus” to win a majority and vote down Lam’s budget, forcing her to resign.

The plan clearly alarmed Beijing. Authorities announced that they would delay the September election for a year. Then, earlier this week the government charged 47 organizers and participants in a primary to select legislative candidates with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under the security law, allegations that carry a sentence as long as life in prison. Most of the group were jailed without bail ahead of a trial.

“Beijing is so fearful of Hong Kong people that it is not enough to arrest and deny bail to those who participated in the 35-plus campaign,” said Victoria Hui, an associate professor of the department of political science at the University of Notre Dame. “It wants to make sure that it can control all future elections.”

Under China’s plan, the committee that selects the chief executive would be “adjusted and improved,” replacing opposition district councilors with officials picked by the Communist Party. Beijing is also seeking to eliminate five citywide “superseats” on the Legislative Council, which were the only ones that could be voted on by all 7.5 million people, Now TV reported.

Ivan Choy, a senior lecturer on Hong Kong politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the city would likely to return to a period resembling the 1970s, when residents engaged in less formal “pressure group politics” to influence the colonial government.

“In the past two or three decades, we’ve had opposition politics,” Choy said. “But in the future we may not have these kind of politics, because democrats may be excluded from parties and even the legislature.”



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong china

Related Stories

China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
world news

US condemns China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The new reforms come months after China passed the nationals security law to quash the resistance to its rule in Hong Kong.
READ FULL STORY
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention centre in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, China. (Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS)
Hong Kong protesters gather outside a detention centre in Lai Chi Kok to demand the release of protesters, in Hong Kong, China. (Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS)
world news

Four Hong Kong activists released on bail after prosecutors withdraw appeal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:55 PM IST
The four are part of a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in a case that has triggered global concern that Beijing is using the security law to crush dissent and wipe out meaningful opposition in the former British colony.
READ FULL STORY
"The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing. (Representative Image)(Kin Cheung / AP)
"The election committee will be entrusted with the new function of electing a relatively large share of Legco members and directly participating in the nomination of all candidates for the Legco,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, said Friday during the annual session in Beijing. (Representative Image)(Kin Cheung / AP)
world news

Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Wang added that the size, composition and formation method of the current election committee will also be adjusted, and that the chief executive will continue to be elected by the election committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added.(AFP)
"This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added.(AFP)
world news

30,000 US agencies hacked by Chinese cyber espionage units: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing email and infecting computer servers with tools that let attackers take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post at his cyber security news website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden first executive in decades to not hold formal Q&A session so far into term

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrested man has been charged with assaulting a woman. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The arrested man has been charged with assaulting a woman. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
world news

Man arrested, charged over violence during Tiranga-Maple rally in Canada

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • The rally was organised to celebrate the imminent arrival of India-made COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and featured nearly 350 cars bearing both the Indian and Canadian flags
READ FULL STORY
Close
Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.(AP)
Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.(AP)
world news

New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?

AP, Sacramento
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
After nearly a year of distance learning for most K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic, parents in the nation’s most populated state say they are frustrated and losing hope their children will see the inside of a classroom this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
world news

New Zealand: New 6.3 magnitude earthquake registered, no damage reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:51 AM IST
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.(Reuters File Photo)
Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet for sale

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

China abandons 24-year experiment with open Hong Kong elections

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST
On Friday, China laid out sweeping plans to prevent similar surprises in future Hong Kong elections, requiring candidates for office to be “patriots” and reportedly removing district councilors from the next leadership vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage increase violated strict budget rules limiting what can be included in a package that can be passed with 51 votes rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.(Bloomberg)
The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage increase violated strict budget rules limiting what can be included in a package that can be passed with 51 votes rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats come out with own version of $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Under the House bill, the cash payment would phase out for singles with incomes between $75,000 and $100,000. But under the Senate bill, the phaseout stops at $80,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.(Reuters Photo)
Somalia's state-controlled Radio Mogadishu reported there was also destruction of property and that police had cordoned off the area.(Reuters Photo)
world news

At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Mogadishu
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 AM IST
The blast sent plumes of smoke into the sky and triggered gunfire, witnesses and state-owned media reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The relief legislation, aimed at battling the killer virus and nursing the staggered economy back to health, will provide direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans.(Bloomberg)
The relief legislation, aimed at battling the killer virus and nursing the staggered economy back to health, will provide direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Work on the Senate floor ceased for over eight hours as Democrats sought a way to salvage their unemployment provision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP photo)
File photo of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP photo)
world news

'UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital': Buckingham Palace

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, London
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who has been hospitalised for more than two weeks, was moved to a London hospital with a specialist cardiac centre on Monday for treatment for a pre-existing heart issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sri Lanka government last month revised a gazette notification issued in April last year. The new notification allowed both burials and cremations.(REUTERS)
The Sri Lanka government last month revised a gazette notification issued in April last year. The new notification allowed both burials and cremations.(REUTERS)
world news

Sri Lanka buries first Covid-19 victims after long standoff

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Amidst mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of Covid-19 victims, which denied minority communities, including Muslims, their religious rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong.(REUTERS)
world news

US condemns China's move to alter Hong Kong's electoral system

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:43 AM IST
The new reforms come months after China passed the nationals security law to quash the resistance to its rule in Hong Kong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump, and the other defendants waged a "campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric" which led to the assault on Congress, Representative Eric Swalwell of California charged in the civil suit.(AFP)
Trump, and the other defendants waged a "campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric" which led to the assault on Congress, Representative Eric Swalwell of California charged in the civil suit.(AFP)
world news

Donald Trump faces another lawsuit over US Capitol attack

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Trump was impeached by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives for his role in inciting the attack on the Capitol but acquitted by the Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The roundabout, back and forth drive lasted just 33 minutes and went so well that more driving was on tap Friday and Saturday for the the six-wheeled rover.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)
The roundabout, back and forth drive lasted just 33 minutes and went so well that more driving was on tap Friday and Saturday for the the six-wheeled rover.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS)
world news

Nasa's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 21 feet in first test drive

AP, Cape Canaveral
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:17 AM IST
The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP