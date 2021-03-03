China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties
China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate 70 years of bilateral ties between the two nations, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday as India’s two hostile neighbours continue to deepen their strategic partnership.
Chinese foreign ministry spokespersonWang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the two countries - who swear by each other as iron brothers - plan to hold more than 100 celebratory activities covering fields such as politics, economy, trade, humanities and military.
Wang added that Beijing welcomes the active participation of all sectors of society in both countries, especially the younger generation, to make the celebrations between the two parties more colorful, broader, and deeper.
The announcement comes a day after Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi said China and Pakistan should push their cooperation to a higher level and wider range as they celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Wang made the remarks at a ceremony to begin the celebrations with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi via video link.
Wang was quoted by Chinese state media as saying that the two countries should uphold the principle of mutual benefit for win-win results, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – projects under which pass through PoK, violating India’s territorial sovereignty -- and create new growth points for cooperation to better benefit the two nations.
Pakistan’s Qureshi said Islamabad firmly believes to the one-China policy, firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - of which CPEC is a flagship project - and believes that the corridor will become a paradigm project of the BRI’s high-quality development.
“As iron brothers, we have always stood by each other in the most trying times. Our relationship has become an ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’,” Qureshi wrote in a Chinese state-run paper.
India and China in 2019 had announced a list of 70 events to mark 70 years of the establishment of Sino-India ties in 2020.
The celebrations never took off, at first because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then because of the military standoff which broke out in May.
In the case of China and Pakistan, however, the celebrations have already begun: On Tuesday a logo was unveiled during the Wang-Qureshi event, which, it was said, epitomises the historic nature of Pakistan-China ties.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings
- The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data show US companies create less jobs than projected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan mulls extension of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed
- So far Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Angola and Congo also have received their first vaccine doses via Covax, with several other countries including Mali, Senegal, Malawi and Uganda set to receive them this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOS call to local paper saves 81 Rohingya at sea, but no country to take them in
- While the boat has been located, the fate of the passengers remains far from certain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China kicks off its politically significant annual Parliament season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer
- The new project is part of Israel’s 1.25 billion shekel national initiative to build up quantum proficiency. W
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak delivers crisis Budget to rescue Covid-hit UK economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia makes vaccination must and other criteria for Haj 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox