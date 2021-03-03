IND USA
The first batch of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad on February 1. (AFP)
China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties

China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate 70 years of bilateral ties between the two nations, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday as India’s two hostile neighbours continue to deepen their strategic partnership
By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:54 PM IST

China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate 70 years of bilateral ties between the two nations, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday as India’s two hostile neighbours continue to deepen their strategic partnership.

Chinese foreign ministry spokespersonWang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the two countries - who swear by each other as iron brothers - plan to hold more than 100 celebratory activities covering fields such as politics, economy, trade, humanities and military.

Wang added that Beijing welcomes the active participation of all sectors of society in both countries, especially the younger generation, to make the celebrations between the two parties more colorful, broader, and deeper.

The announcement comes a day after Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi said China and Pakistan should push their cooperation to a higher level and wider range as they celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Wang made the remarks at a ceremony to begin the celebrations with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi via video link.

Wang was quoted by Chinese state media as saying that the two countries should uphold the principle of mutual benefit for win-win results, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – projects under which pass through PoK, violating India’s territorial sovereignty -- and create new growth points for cooperation to better benefit the two nations.

Pakistan’s Qureshi said Islamabad firmly believes to the one-China policy, firmly supports the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - of which CPEC is a flagship project - and believes that the corridor will become a paradigm project of the BRI’s high-quality development.

“As iron brothers, we have always stood by each other in the most trying times. Our relationship has become an ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’,” Qureshi wrote in a Chinese state-run paper.

India and China in 2019 had announced a list of 70 events to mark 70 years of the establishment of Sino-India ties in 2020.

The celebrations never took off, at first because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then because of the military standoff which broke out in May.

In the case of China and Pakistan, however, the celebrations have already begun: On Tuesday a logo was unveiled during the Wang-Qureshi event, which, it was said, epitomises the historic nature of Pakistan-China ties.

