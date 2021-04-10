Home / World News / China approves 3rd Sinopharm Covid vaccine for clinical trial
world news

China approves 3rd Sinopharm Covid vaccine for clinical trial

The green light to begin testing comes after two inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm were approved and widely used both at home and in developing countries.
Bloomberg |
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 10:08 AM IST
A nurse prepares the first dose from a vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Britain at the West Wales General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Wednesday April 7, 2021. The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, which is to be given to patients in Wales from Wednesday, and the UK has so far ordered 17 million doses of the Moderna jab. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)(AP)

China has approved the third Covid-19 vaccine from Sinopharm Group Co. to start clinical trials, the company said.

The green light to begin testing comes after two inactivated vaccines from Sinopharm were approved and widely used both at home and in developing countries.

The latest one is a recombinant vaccine that includes parts of the coronavirus’s spike protein to stimulate immune response, according to a release posted on the company’s official WeChat account on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP