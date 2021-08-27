China asks Taliban to break terror ties after Kabul airport attacks

China on Friday condemned the Kabul airport attacks and urged the Taliban to live up to its promise of breaking all ties with terrorist organisations.

The foreign ministry said China hoped all parties would take effective measures to ensure a smooth transition, after Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) attacks killed at least 85 people.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian condemned the terrorist attacks, saying China expresses its deep condolences and sympathy to the victims and their families and injured.

China resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism, and is willing to work with the international community to jointly respond to the threat of terrorism and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a source of terrorism again, the spokesperson said.

“We noticed that for the past 20 years, some terrorist organisations have gathered and developed in Afghanistan, posing a severe threat to international and regional security, especially the ETIM (East Turkestan Islamic Movement),” Zhao said.

“The Taliban officials have made clear,” Zhao said. “They should stay committed to their promise of drawing a line to all terrorist groups.”