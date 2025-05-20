China backs direct talks between Ukraine, Russia for immediate ceasefire

China has backed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine for a potential ceasefire. This comes after US President Donald Trump called on Russia and Ukraine to “immediately” begin direct talks and work towards a truce. This combination of pictures created on May 12, 2025 shows President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AFP)

As per an AFP report, China's foreign ministry expressed its support for direct negotiations as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its third year.

"China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, adding that Beijing "hoped that the parties concerned will carry on with the dialogue and negotiation".

Trump Calls For Direct Talks

After a two-hour phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately" begin negotiating for a ceasefire and a potential end to the war.

Trump stated that his phone call with Vladimir Putin "went very well". Putin also stated that Moscow was ready to work with Kyiv on a “memorandum on a possible future peace agreement.”

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said - “Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.”

Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who reaffirmed Ukraine's “desire for a peaceful and unconditional ceasefire.”

“At the beginning of our bilateral conversation, I reaffirmed to President Trump that Ukraine is ready for a full and unconditional ceasefire, as has been spoken about, particularly the United States. It is important not to dilute this proposal. If the Russians are not ready to stop the killings, there must be stronger sanctions. Pressure on Russia will push it toward real peace – this is obvious to everyone around the world,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Earlier in May, Putin launched a unilateral ceasefire from May 8 to 11 to mark Victory Day. Victory Day in Russia marks the win of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany.