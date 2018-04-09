 China bans exports of weapons-related goods to North Korea | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

China bans exports of weapons-related goods to North Korea

The ban is part of UN Security Council sanctions imposed to press the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to stop developing nuclear and missile technology.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2018 09:44 IST
Flags of China and North Korea are seen outside the closed Ryugyong Korean Restaurant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, in this April 12, 2016 file photo.
Flags of China and North Korea are seen outside the closed Ryugyong Korean Restaurant in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, in this April 12, 2016 file photo. (Reuters )

China has tightened trade controls on North Korea by banning exports of electronics and other goods that can be used in making weapons.

The ban announced late Sunday is part of UN Security Council sanctions imposed to press the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to stop developing nuclear and missile technology.

The latest ban covers “dual use” industrial components, metal allows and other materials that can be used in both civilian products and weapons.

China accounts for nearly all of the isolated North’s trade and energy supplies.

Beijing has imposed limits on oil sales and cut deeply into the North’s foreign revenue by ordering North Korean businesses in China to close, sending home migrant workers and banning purchases of its coal, textiles, seafood and other exports.

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature