e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / World News / China calls expulsion of its diplomats from US a ‘mistake’

China calls expulsion of its diplomats from US a ‘mistake’

The incident is the latest spat between the world’s two biggest economies and comes days after they announced a truce in the form of a mini-deal to reduce tariffs in a bruising trade war wieghing on both sides.

world Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
The incident appeared to be the first time in more than 30 years that the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage, the newspaper said Sunday, citing people familiar with the episode.
The incident appeared to be the first time in more than 30 years that the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage, the newspaper said Sunday, citing people familiar with the episode. (REUTERS File Photo )
         

China on Monday called the expulsion of diplomats from the US a “mistake”, following reports that Washington quietly expelled two embassy officials in September after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia.

The incident is the latest spat between the world’s two biggest economies and comes days after they announced a truce in the form of a mini-deal to reduce some tariffs in a bruising trade war which has weighed on both sides.

Commenting on The New York Times report, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called the accusations “completely contrary to the facts” and said they “strongly urge the United States to correct its mistake”.

Geng said Beijing had lodged “solemn representations and protests to the US” and called for Washington to “protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese diplomats”.

The incident appeared to be the first time in more than 30 years that the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage, the newspaper said Sunday, citing people familiar with the episode.

At least one of the diplomats was believed to be an intelligence officer operating under cover, the Times said.

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
Kuldeep Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case by Delhi court
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
From Lucknow to Hyderabad, Jamia protests unite students: 10 points
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Rabri Devi pulled my hair, assaulted me, claims daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Realme Buds Air launches tomorrow: Top features of new AirPods alternative
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
Hyundai Aura’s design renders revealed, promises sporty character to sedan
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
The Big Picture | Why is the Northeast angry?
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mamata BanerjeeJamia Milia Islamia UniversityAishwarya Raicitizenship lawRishabh PantAmitabh BachchanICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news