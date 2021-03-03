IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China charges blogger for 'demeaning military casualties' of Galwan clash
In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao, second from left, talks with members of the Indian military as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)(AP)
In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao, second from left, talks with members of the Indian military as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)(AP)
world news

China charges blogger for 'demeaning military casualties' of Galwan clash

  • 38-year-old Qiu Ziming was charged for comments that prosecutors in the eastern city of Nanjing said, "distorted facts, defamed five soldiers who defended the Chinese border, and have led to severely negative social impacts".
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:18 PM IST

A popular Chinese blogger with millions of followers has been charged for posts regarding military casualties in the Galwan valley clash with India last June.

The authorities accused the popular blogger of demeaning military casualties of the border clash, South China Morning Post reported.

38-year-old Qiu Ziming was charged for comments that prosecutors in the eastern city of Nanjing said, "distorted facts, defamed five soldiers who defended the Chinese border, and have led to severely negative social impacts".

The comments came after China admitted for the first time that four of its soldiers had been killed and one seriously wounded during the clash that took place in the Himalayas, SCMP reported.

Qiu, a former reporter with the weekly Economic Observer, had 2.5 million followers on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo when he had published two posts that suggested a commander survived the clashes because he was the highest-ranking officer there.

He also suggested that more Chinese soldiers might have been killed in the conflict than those disclosed by the authorities.

Last month, the Chinese military ended its months-long silence to say that four soldiers - Chen Hongjun, 33, Xiao Siyuan, 24, Wang Zhuoran, 24 and Chen Xiangrong, 18 - were killed in the conflict in the Galwan Valley in June. Their commanding officer Qi Fabao, 41, was badly wounded.

State media had also released footage of the clash showing Qi walking with open arms towards Indian troops and trying to stop them. Meanwhile, the Russian news agency last month had claimed that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes at the Galwan Valley.

In a commentary on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua accused Qiu of "damaging the reputation of heroes, hurting nationalistic feelings and poisoning patriotic hearts" with his sensational posts.

The Chinese Communist Party has long been accused of suppressing the idea that could undermine the sweeping authority.In just the past few years, the government has attempted to muzzle critics by making them disappear without a trace, ordering people to physically barge into their houses, or locking up those close to critics as a kind of blackmail. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
galwan clash india china border standoff
Close
Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court denied bail Tuesday for prominent democracy advocate and newspaper founder Lai, upholding the government prosecution's appeal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)
Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The court denied bail Tuesday for prominent democracy advocate and newspaper founder Lai, upholding the government prosecution's appeal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)
world news

Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Police issued a statement late Tuesday confirming the arrest of a 61-year-old man “after in-depth investigation by national security department.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unlike other famous Australian animals such as the koala or kangaroo, the beaver-like platypus is rarely seen in the wild due to its reclusive nature and highly specific habitat needs. Dean Lewins/via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Unlike other famous Australian animals such as the koala or kangaroo, the beaver-like platypus is rarely seen in the wild due to its reclusive nature and highly specific habitat needs. Dean Lewins/via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:49 PM IST
  • The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish.(REUTERS)
Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish.(REUTERS)
world news

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The tally of infections rose by 9,019 to 2,460,030 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,000 over last week, while the death toll rose by 418 to 70,881.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
world news

South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Musician and activist Chaiamorn "Ammy" Kaewwiboonpan, 32, receives roses as he arrives to report himself on royal insult charges, at the Attorney General's office in Bangkok, Thailand February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha(REUTERS)
Musician and activist Chaiamorn "Ammy" Kaewwiboonpan, 32, receives roses as he arrives to report himself on royal insult charges, at the Attorney General's office in Bangkok, Thailand February 17, 2021. Picture taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha(REUTERS)
world news

Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:31 PM IST
  • Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asa Wernsten works at the sampling station for the coronavirus (Covid-19) test at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, for travellers who arrive with international flights on February 22, 2021. - Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. The country has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, controversially relying on mostly non-coercive measures. It has however gradually tightened measures since November. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT(AFP)
Asa Wernsten works at the sampling station for the coronavirus (Covid-19) test at Stockholm's Arlanda Airport, for travellers who arrive with international flights on February 22, 2021. - Sweden in January adopted a pandemic law giving the government new powers to curb the spread of the virus. The country has never imposed the type of lockdown seen elsewhere in Europe, controversially relying on mostly non-coercive measures. It has however gradually tightened measures since November. (Photo by Claudio BRESCIANI / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT(AFP)
world news

Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airport ground crews cart consignments of the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines that arrived on a flight at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.(AFP)
Airport ground crews cart consignments of the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines that arrived on a flight at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.(AFP)
world news

Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX

PTI, Nairobi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Some 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, arrived in Nairobi early Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(Reuters)
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls

Reuters, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Foreign Ministers from Southeast Asian neighbours urged restraint but failed to unite behind a call for the military to release ousted government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - in this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Afghan security officers inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. After more than a month of delays, escalating violence and a flurry of diplomatic activity peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have resumed Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)(AP)
FILE - in this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Afghan security officers inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. After more than a month of delays, escalating violence and a flurry of diplomatic activity peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have resumed Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)(AP)
world news

Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai

ANI, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Commenting on why the second round of talks was delayed, the presidential aide said that Kabul's delegation has been in Doha, Qatar's capital which hosts the negotiation, "for a long time," ready to continue the talks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to Covid-19 pandemic. The new deadline was set by the FATF last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Ain al-Asad air base(AP)
File photo of Ain al-Asad air base(AP)
world news

10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:51 PM IST
  • It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (left) and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (right)(AP/ File Photo)
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (left) and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (right)(AP/ File Photo)
world news

Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:38 PM IST
"You're straight with me, I'll be straight with you," Cuomo told his audience. "Obviously, I'm aware of what's going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
world news

Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:33 PM IST
The United States on Tuesday, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).(Bloomberg)
Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).(Bloomberg)
world news

No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:29 PM IST
In testimony to the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray also told lawmakers that the Federal Bureau of Investigation views the actions of the rioters on Jan. 6 as "domestic terrorism," and vowed to hold them accountable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US is likely to vaccinate around 80 per cent of its population by June and 90 per cent by August, reaching herd immunity, Wu said on Monday at an online forum about US-China collaboration on Covid-19 prevention and treatment organised by the Washington-based Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University in Beijing.(AP)
The US is likely to vaccinate around 80 per cent of its population by June and 90 per cent by August, reaching herd immunity, Wu said on Monday at an online forum about US-China collaboration on Covid-19 prevention and treatment organised by the Washington-based Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University in Beijing.(AP)
world news

Free travel allowed for official reasons: Wu on US China collab for Covid-19

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised US-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines besides UK-based AstraZeneca jabs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP