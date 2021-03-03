China charges blogger for 'demeaning military casualties' of Galwan clash
- 38-year-old Qiu Ziming was charged for comments that prosecutors in the eastern city of Nanjing said, "distorted facts, defamed five soldiers who defended the Chinese border, and have led to severely negative social impacts".
A popular Chinese blogger with millions of followers has been charged for posts regarding military casualties in the Galwan valley clash with India last June.
The authorities accused the popular blogger of demeaning military casualties of the border clash, South China Morning Post reported.
38-year-old Qiu Ziming was charged for comments that prosecutors in the eastern city of Nanjing said, "distorted facts, defamed five soldiers who defended the Chinese border, and have led to severely negative social impacts".
The comments came after China admitted for the first time that four of its soldiers had been killed and one seriously wounded during the clash that took place in the Himalayas, SCMP reported.
Qiu, a former reporter with the weekly Economic Observer, had 2.5 million followers on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo when he had published two posts that suggested a commander survived the clashes because he was the highest-ranking officer there.
He also suggested that more Chinese soldiers might have been killed in the conflict than those disclosed by the authorities.
Last month, the Chinese military ended its months-long silence to say that four soldiers - Chen Hongjun, 33, Xiao Siyuan, 24, Wang Zhuoran, 24 and Chen Xiangrong, 18 - were killed in the conflict in the Galwan Valley in June. Their commanding officer Qi Fabao, 41, was badly wounded.
State media had also released footage of the clash showing Qi walking with open arms towards Indian troops and trying to stop them. Meanwhile, the Russian news agency last month had claimed that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes at the Galwan Valley.
In a commentary on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua accused Qiu of "damaging the reputation of heroes, hurting nationalistic feelings and poisoning patriotic hearts" with his sensational posts.
The Chinese Communist Party has long been accused of suppressing the idea that could undermine the sweeping authority.In just the past few years, the government has attempted to muzzle critics by making them disappear without a trace, ordering people to physically barge into their houses, or locking up those close to critics as a kind of blackmail. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary
- The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested
- Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
- The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
- It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free travel allowed for official reasons: Wu on US China collab for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox