...
Carbon monoxide breach leaves four dead in China coal mine, 90 workers still trapped
The accident took place at 9.43 pm (local time) at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City.
Updated on: May 23, 2026 02:58 am IST
Advertisement
At least four people died and 90 workers were trapped underground after carbon monoxide levels exceeded limits at a coal mine in north China.
The accident took place at 9.43 pm (local time) at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City in the Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported.
A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place, according to the report. Rescue efforts were launched to bring the trapped workers out, with 157 people brought to the surface by 3.33 am (local time) on Saturday.
Meanwhile, 90 people remain trapped underground, with 16 of them reported to be in a critical condition, Xinhua reported.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}