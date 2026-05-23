Carbon monoxide breach leaves four dead in China coal mine, 90 workers still trapped

At least four people died and 90 workers were trapped underground after carbon monoxide levels exceeded limits at a coal mine in north China.

A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place.(REUTERS/ Representational)

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The accident took place at 9.43 pm (local time) at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County of Changzhi City in the Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 247 workers were underground when the mishap took place, according to the report. Rescue efforts were launched to bring the trapped workers out, with 157 people brought to the surface by 3.33 am (local time) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 90 people remain trapped underground, with 16 of them reported to be in a critical condition, Xinhua reported.

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