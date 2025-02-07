Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China blames US ‘sabotage’ after Panama exits Belt and Road Initiative

Reuters |
Feb 07, 2025 03:31 PM IST

China opposes U.S. interference in Panama's exit from the Belt and Road Initiative, expressing regret and urging Panama to prioritize bilateral relations

China is opposed to U.S. "smearing and sabotage" of the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion", its foreign ministry said on Friday, after the South American nation decided to exit the programme.

China's foreign ministry stated on Friday that it opposes the United States' "smearing and sabotage" of the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion" following the South American country's decision to withdraw from the initiative.(AFP/Mark Schiefelbein)
China's foreign ministry stated on Friday that it opposes the United States' "smearing and sabotage" of the Belt and Road Initiative in Panama through "pressure and coercion" following the South American country's decision to withdraw from the initiative.(AFP/Mark Schiefelbein)

At a regular press briefing, a ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, said China deeply regretted Panama's decision.

"We hope that Panama will make the right decision based on the overall situation of bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples, and eliminate external interference," he added.

Also read: Robots groove alongside humans in China, internet divided: 'Real passion is missing'

Panama has formally presented a document to exit the Belt and Road Initiative, President Jose Raul Mulino said on Thursday, after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this month, but denied that the United States had sought the move.

More than 20 Latin American nations are among the more than 150 countries that have participated in the Belt and Road Initiative, with results benefited their people, Lin said.

China introduced the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013.

In November 2017, Panama became the first Latin American country to officially join, five months after switching diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan, the democratically governed island Beijing claims as its territory.

Also read: Panama's president denies making a deal that US warships can transit the canal for free

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Panama has ceded control of the canal to China, an accusation both nations deny.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On