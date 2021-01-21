China congratulates Biden, welcomes US return to WHO, Paris Accord

China on Thursday congratulated US President Joe Biden on his inauguration and called for a reset in Beijing-Washington relations as Donald Trump’s term, marred by a range of bilateral disputes, came to an end.

Beijing said it welcomed news that the US would rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris climate accord, as Biden made his first efforts to pivot Washington back to a central role in global leadership.

“With cooperation from both sides, the better angels in China-US relations will beat the evil forces,” foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a ministry briefing on Thursday.

Hua said Biden had used the word “unity” several times in his inauguration speech, and that it was “precisely what is needed currently in US-China relations”.

“China and the US had experienced a very difficult time in the past, and the two sides indeed deserve a better future, so we wish Biden a successful presidency,” Hua said.

The Trump administration, especially secretary of state Mike Pompeo, had burned many bridges that needed to be rebuilt, and damaged many roads that needed to be fixed. “The two governments should have courage to listen to and respect each other. If we are determined to fix it, it can be fixed,” Hua said.

Hours earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry sanctioned Pompeo and 27 other top officials under former Trump, accusing them of “hatred” against the Chinese and carrying out “crazy” moves to harm its interests.

The announcement came while Biden was taking oath of office in Washington.

The sanctions seemed to signal Beijing’s anger against Pompeo – routinely ridiculed by the Chinese government and state media – who on his final day in office said that China had committed genocide against Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The strongly worded statement, and its timing, also signalled Beijing’s anger and frustration against the Trump administration.

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-US relations,’’ the Chinese foreign ministry statement said.

“The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests. China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues,” the statement added.

Besides Pompeo, the sanctioned former officials included trade chief Peter Navarro, national security advisers Robert O’Brien and John Bolton, health secretary Alex Azar, UN ambassador Kelly Craft and former top Trump aide Steve Bannon.

“These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China,” the foreign ministry said.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry had dismissed the charges of genocide against the Uighur community in Xinjiang.

Responding to the Xinjiang allegations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the regular ministry briefing: “Pompeo has made so many lies in recent years, and this is just another bold-faced lie.”

“This US politician is notorious for lying and cheating, is making himself a laughingstock and a clown.”

Hua said China hoped “the new administration will work together with China in the spirit of mutual respect, properly handle differences and conduct more win-win cooperation in more sectors.”

“We hope the new US administration can have their own reasonable and cool-minded judgment on Xinjiang issues, among other issues.”