China denies it asked Russia to stall Ukraine attack till after Games
The Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday said a news report claiming China asked Russia to delay its attack on Ukraine until the end of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was “fake” and a “very despicable” attempt to shift blame for the ongoing conflict.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin repeated China’s accusations that Washington provoked Russia to invade Ukraine by not ruling out Nato membership for the Eastern European country.
Wang was referring to a New York Times report, which said Chinese officials told their Russian counterparts in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The report quoted officials from the US President Joe Biden’s administration and a European official who cited a Western intelligence report.
IAEA board criticises Russian invasion
The UN nuclear watchdog’s board of governors on Thursday passed a resolution criticising Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and calling on it to let Ukraine control all its nuclear facilities, diplomats said.
Twenty-six countries voted in favour and two voted against with five abstentions, two diplomats said. One diplomat said Russia and China voted against while Pakistan, India, South Africa, Senegal and Vietnam abstained. Mexico and Burundi were absent, they added.
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
In Ukraine, Russian missiles kill wives, daughters, tear lives apart
On Tuesday night at around 10:00 pm in the Ukrainian crossroads town, home to a military garrison, a first missile struck near the family home.