China detects 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu, officials say low risk of spread
China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people.
H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals, but has not previously been detected in humans.
China's National Health Commission on Tuesday said a four-year-old boy living in central Henan province tested positive for the strain after being hospitalised earlier this month with a fever and other symptoms.
The boy's family raised chickens at home and lived in an area populated by wild ducks, the NHC said in a statement.
The boy was infected directly by birds and the strain was not found to have "the ability to effectively infect humans", the commission said.
It added that tests of the boy's close human contacts found "no abnormalities".
The NHC said the boy's case was a "one-off cross-species transmission, and the risk of large-scale transmission is low".
It warned the public to nevertheless stay away from dead or sick birds and seek immediate treatment for fever or respiratory symptoms.
Avian influenza occurs mainly in wild birds and poultry. Cases of transmission between humans are extremely rare.
The H5N1 and H7N9 strains of bird flu, detected in 1997 and 2013, respectively, have been responsible for most cases of human illness from avian influenza, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.
Human infections of zoonotic, or animal-borne, influenzas are "primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, but do not result in efficient transmission of these viruses between people", according to the World Health Organisation.
In 2012, H3N8 was blamed for the deaths of more than 160 seals off the northeastern coast of the United States after it caused deadly pneumonia in the animals.
-
Myanmar court sends Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption: Report
The ousted civilian leader of Myanmar and Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, was on Wednesday found guilty of corruption and sentenced to five years in jail, news agency AFP reported, citing sources. A Myanmar junta court accused the 76-year-old leader of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars. The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against Suu Kyi, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
-
Singapore executes mentally disabled Indian-Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offense after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from Nagenthran's' mother and international pleas to spare him. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for over a decade after he was convicted of trafficking about 43 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore. Nagenthran's family and social activists confirmed the execution Wednesday.
-
WHO wants surveillance, Kamala Harris infected: Top global Covid updates
The World Health Organisation urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, in the wake of the latest surge in cases. The global health body said on Tuesday the world was "blind" to how the virus was spreading because of falling testing rates. United States Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus.
-
Husband of Karachi University blast suicide bomber 'beaming with pride': Report
The husband of 30-year-old Shaari Baloch who blew herself up in Karachi University killing three Chinese nationals on Tuesday has reportedly posted a tweet expressing Habitan Bashir Baloch, who has been identified by the Karachi suicide attacker's husband's pride in his wife's 'selfless act', reports quoting Afghanistan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh claimed. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack which was carried out by the first female 'fidayee'. Her husband is believed to be a dentist. Her father was a government servant.
-
India's oil crisis rises: ONGC struggles to move Russian oil as sanctions bite
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say.
